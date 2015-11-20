FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek yields rise as expulsions shrink government majority
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Greek yields rise as expulsions shrink government majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s two-year government bond yields rose sharply on Friday after the expulsion of two lawmakers over bailout negotiations shrank Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ parliamentary majority.

Greece approved a reform bill on Thursday to secure further aid from its international lenders but Tsipras’ expelled two dissenting lawmakers after the vote. The government can now count on only 153 votes in the 300-seat chamber.

Greek two-year yields rose 60 basis points to 6.64 percent , erasing falls seen earlier in the week.

“While we have had an agreement on the deal...some investors are thinking that there may be some instability on the political side in Greece now,” Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.