Portuguese bond yields rise after Socialists offer leftist coalition
October 21, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Portuguese bond yields rise after Socialists offer leftist coalition

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields rose on Wednesday after the Socialist party said it was ready to form a government with the Communist Party and the Left Bloc, a coalition that investors worry may ease back on austerity measures.

Portugal has been without a government since inconclusive elections on Oct. 4. Socialist leader Antonio Costa said he was serious about forming the leftist coalition after meeting the president late on Tuesday.

The country’s 10-year bond yields rose 7 basis points in early trading to 2.50 percent, while all other euro zone yields were slightly lower on the day, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever)

