ECB easing may leave lasting damage on repo markets - study

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The repo market, normally a vital source of funding for banks and companies, has shrunk so much due to the ECB’s efforts to cut borrowing costs that it may struggle to revive when the euro economy recovers, a market study suggests.

The research from lobby group ICMA, based on interviews with 47 repo market participants including banks and investors, said the European Central Bank’s monetary policy had produced excess bank reserves and negative interest rates which have shrunk the market, already facing regulatory pressures.

It said that if Europe’s economy rebounds and the crutch of central bank money is whipped away, businesses might struggle to find suitable repurchase agreements.

Repos, where short-term loans are offered in return for collateral such as government or corporate bonds, are used by banks and companies to manage their cash balances.

ECB policy combined with new regulations have squeezed profits in Europe’s 5.6 trillion euro ($6 trillion) repo market. The study found that most banks offering repo facilities had restructured their business models and that many were now taking losses on deals with some clients.

“The overriding concern among market participants is that (the repo market)... may be unable to function as effectively and efficiently as it has in the past in providing liquidity and collateral fluidity to the financial system, with potential negative consequences both for markets and the broader global economy,” the International Capital Market Association said.

Activity in the European repo market has contracted by 2.9 percent over the last year, a study released by ICMA in September showed.

Problems in the sector could be exacerbated by further ECB easing, a concern given wide expectations that a deeper cut to the deposit rate or an expansion of the ECB’s asset purchase scheme could come as soon as next month.

With the ECB having pumped billions into the euro zone economy via financial markets since March this year, European banks are awash with cash and no longer so reliant on commercial sources of funding such as repo markets.

But “the fear ... is that (the repo market) may no longer be able to function as well as previously, particularly when most needed,” the study said.