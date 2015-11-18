UPDATE 1-ECB easing may do lasting damage to vital funding market - study

(Adds quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The ECB’s ultra-cheap money policy could do lasting damage to a market which allows banks and big business to swap securities for cash, a funding source that may prove vital when the central bank eventually reverses course, a market study suggests.

The research from the International Capital Market Association lobby group said ECB easing had led to excess bank reserves and negative interest rates which are squeezing Europe’s 5.6 trillion euro market for repurchase agreements.

Repos, in which short-term loans are offered in return for collateral such as government or corporate bonds, are used by banks and companies to manage their cash balances.

The study found that ECB policy combined with new regulations has pushed down profits, forcing most firms that offer repo facilities to restructure their business models, while some now take losses on deals with clients.

Further declines in the sector could leave businesses struggling to find affordable repurchase agreements - a potential drag on Europe’s economy when the crutch of central bank money is whipped away.

“The overriding concern among market participants is that (the repo market)... may be unable to function as effectively and efficiently as it has in the past in providing liquidity and collateral fluidity to the financial system, with potential negative consequences both for markets and the broader global economy,” ICMA said.

Activity in the European repo market has contracted by 2.9 percent over the last year, a study released by ICMA in September showed.

Problems in the sector could be exacerbated by further ECB easing, a concern given wide expectations that a deeper cut to the deposit rate or an expansion of the ECB’s asset purchase scheme could come as soon as next month.

With the ECB having pumped billions into the euro zone economy via financial markets since March this year, European banks are awash with cash and no longer so reliant on commercial sources of funding such as repo markets.

“Some bankers say it is already too late, this market is already on its knees,” said Godfried de Vidts, the chair of ICMA’s European Repo Committee and one of the authors of the report.