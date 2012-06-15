FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone needs measures effective in short term-Portugal fin min
June 15, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone needs measures effective in short term-Portugal fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone needs to lay out its long term vision but also have measures that are more immediately effective in tackling the crisis, Portugal’s finance minister Vitor Gaspar said on Friday, adding that he expected progress to be made soon.

“We are all together fully committed to finding a solution that actually works,” Gaspar said in a question and answer session at a conference organised by the Frankfurt University.

“That solution will necessarily involve a long-term vision, but also some policy action that will be effective in the short-term.”

“In the next few weeks, I would expect some progress to be made, so that we won’t reach heaven, but we’ll definitely reach a working solution,” Gaspar added. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)

