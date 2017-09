(Refiles to attach corporate debt codes)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sept 18 (Reuters) - Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd : * Proposes issuance of 100 million euro convertible bond * Says intends using net proceeds of the placement for new, targeted investments * Says bonds expected to have annual coupon of 7.50% and will mature in 2019