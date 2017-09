Sept 24 (Reuters) - Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says cancels 7 million common shares control block * Says cancellation effective immediately * CEO: ‘The cancellation was the final step in our

reorganization, and will allow us to expedite our strategic plans moving

forward’ * CEO says cancellation brings considerable value to current shareholders,

increasing their relative holding in the company 2.75 times * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage