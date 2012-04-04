Greece's Eurobank slams Alpha Bank's decision to scrap merger plan

ATHENS, April 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s Eurobank said on Wednesday that Alpha Bank violated its obligations when it decided to scrap a planned merger of the two lenders.

Alpha pulled the plug on the merger last month on what would have been Greece’s largest bank merger in decades but instead became a casualty of the country’s bond restructuring.

“The decision to unilaterally recall the merger procedure of the two banks, which had already been approved by the general shareholders meetings and the relevant authorities, is the only violation of contractual obligations,” Eurobank said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)