Greece's Eurobank sells insurance unit to Fairfax for 316 mln euros

ATHENS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank has agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in its insurance arm Eurolife ERB to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings for 316 million euros ($344.7 million US dollar) in cash, it said on Tuesday.

The deal, part of Eurobank’s restructuring plan, is in line with the bank’s strategy to gradually exit from non-banking operations and focus on core banking.

Fairfax owns 17 percent of the Greek lender after taking part in its recapitalisation last month.