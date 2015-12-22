FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank sells insurance unit to Fairfax for 316 mln euros
December 22, 2015 / 8:22 AM / in 2 years

Greece's Eurobank sells insurance unit to Fairfax for 316 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank has agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in its insurance arm Eurolife ERB to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings for 316 million euros ($344.7 million US dollar) in cash, it said on Tuesday.

The deal, part of Eurobank’s restructuring plan, is in line with the bank’s strategy to gradually exit from non-banking operations and focus on core banking.

Fairfax owns 17 percent of the Greek lender after taking part in its recapitalisation last month.

1 US dollar = 0.9168 euro Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

