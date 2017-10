ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings will raise its stake in Greek real estate firm Eurobank Properties to 42 from a current 19 percent, parent Eurobank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Eurobank Properties, a unit of Eurobank, will proceed with a rights offering of about 200 million euros, with Fairfax exercising its own rights and purchasing Eurobank’s rights for 20 million euros ($26.78 million).