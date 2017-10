ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - EFG Eurobank, Greece’s second-largest lender, on Thursday reported a 236 million euro loss in the first quarter, hurt by higher provisions for non-performing loans and weaker income.

The bank said provisions for impaired loans rose 9 percent year-on-year to 365 million euros as the economy deteriorated, while net interest income fell 10.5 percent to 451 million euros.