Greece's Eurobank posts Q3 loss as provisions weigh
November 7, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Eurobank posts Q3 loss as provisions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender by assets, on Friday reported a loss of 187 million euros (232.3 million US dollar) in the third quarter as bad loan provisions continued to weigh on its bottom line.

Eurobank, 35.4 percent owned by Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said credit loss provisions rose 29.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to 588 million euros in the June-to-September period.

Non-performing loans rose to 33 percent of its loan book from 31.8 percent in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki Koutantou)

