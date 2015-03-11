Greece's Eurobank posts Q4 loss, bad loan provisions weigh

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Eurobank on Wednesday reported a loss of 524 million euros ($555 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014 as provisions for impaired loans continued to weigh on its bottom line.

Greece’s third-largest lender by assets, which is 35.4 percent owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said credit loss provisions rose 26.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to 742 million euros in the October-to-December period.

Non-performing loans rose to 33.4 percent of its loan book from 33 percent in the third quarter of 2014.