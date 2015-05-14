Greece's Eurobank posts quarterly loss, bad loan provisions weigh

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank posted another quarterly loss on Thursday as provisions for impaired loans and weak interest income weighed on its bottom line.

Greece’s third-largest lender by assets, which is 35.4 percent owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said its loss narrowed to 94 million euros ($107 million) from 524 million euros in the October-to-December period.

Credit loss provisions fell 59.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to 303 million euros. Non-performing loans rose to 34 percent of its loan book from 33.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.

US dollar = 0.8776 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)