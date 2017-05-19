FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank Q1 profit eases, loan-loss provisions flat
May 19, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 19 (Reuters) - Eurobank's net profit dropped slightly in January-to-March compared to last year's final quarter with provisions for impaired loans remaining broadly flat, Greece's third-largest lender by assets said on Friday.

Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 37 million euros ($41.41 million) after profit of 38 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Credit loss provisions rose 1.0 percent percent quarter-on-quarter to 188 million euros from 186 million in the fourth quarter. Non-performing loans rose slightly to 34.8 percent of its book from 34.7 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

