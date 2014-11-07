UPDATE 1-Debt provisions keep Greece's Eurobank in the red

* Eurobank posts 187 mln euro loss in Q3

* Accelerates provisioning for bad debt

* New credit impairments slow in Q3 (Adds CEO comment, background, details)

ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s Eurobank reported a third-quarter loss on Friday as provisions for impaired credit weighed on its bottom line, although the pace of new bad debt formation slowed.

The country’s third-largest lender by assets reported a net loss of 187 million euros ($232 million), which compared with a loss of 301 million euros in the second quarter.

The bank, which is 35.4 percent owned by Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said credit loss provisions rose to 588 million euros in the three months to end-September, up 29.4 percent from the second quarter.

The group accelerated its provisioning for bad credit in the to further strengthen its balance sheet and increase the cash coverage of non-performing loans.

Eurobank and Greece’s other big banks are still troubled by large problem loan portfolios after a deep recession, which pushed unemployment to nearly 27 percent, and continue to make further provisions.

Record joblessness has made it hard for borrowers to service their debts, forcing lenders to make provisions for losses even though the pace of new bad debts is slowing.

Greece’s six-year recession is bottoming out and the economy is set for a modest recovery this year, with the government and its EU/IMF international lenders expecting national output to grow by 0.6 percent.

“The results of the third quarter lay the foundations for Eurobank’s return to profitability in 2015,” Chief Executive Christos Megalou said in a statement.

Eurobank’s non-performing credit -- loans in arrears for more than 90 days -- rose to 33 percent of its loan book at end-September from 31.8 percent in the second quarter.

The bank failed the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stress test last month based on its end-2013 balance sheet but has practically no capital gap after taking into account funds raised earlier this year and its EU-approved restructuring plan. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)