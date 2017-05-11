FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Greece's Eurobank to post profitable Q1- CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 3 months ago

Greece's Eurobank to post profitable Q1- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, May 11 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender, was profitable in the first quarter of the year, its Chief Executive Fokion Karavias told Reuters on Thursday.

The bank will release first-quarter results on May 19. Its net profit stood at 38.3 million euros in the fourth quarter last year.

"We had a profitable first quarter," Karavias said on the sidelines of an EBRD conference in Cyprus.

Asked about capital controls that have been in place since June 2015, he said he expects a further gradual easing this year and in 2018 before restrictions are fully lifted. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.