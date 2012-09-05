FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HVB CEO: Euro breakup costs same as muddling through
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

HVB CEO: Euro breakup costs same as muddling through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The cost of breaking up the euro zone could be somewhere between 1.3 trillion euros ($1.63 trillion) and 3.3 trillion euros, while keeping the single currency bloc together could be no less costly, HVB Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Wednesday.

To date, the rescue of the euro zone has cost 700 billion euros, said Weimer, whose bank is the German unit of Italy’s Unicredit.

“Although a breakup is costly, muddling through will be just as expensive, and with every week, it gets more expensive,” Weimer told the annual Banks in Transition conference in Frankfurt.

$1 = 0.7961 euros Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; edkiting by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.