HVB CEO: Euro breakup costs same as muddling through

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The cost of breaking up the euro zone could be somewhere between 1.3 trillion euros ($1.63 trillion) and 3.3 trillion euros, while keeping the single currency bloc together could be no less costly, HVB Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Wednesday.

To date, the rescue of the euro zone has cost 700 billion euros, said Weimer, whose bank is the German unit of Italy’s Unicredit.

“Although a breakup is costly, muddling through will be just as expensive, and with every week, it gets more expensive,” Weimer told the annual Banks in Transition conference in Frankfurt.