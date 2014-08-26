FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q2 net profit at Poland's Eurocash falls 19 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Q2 net profit at Poland's Eurocash falls 19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Second-quarter net profit at Poland’s largest food wholesale chain Eurocash fell an annual 19 percent to 49.3 million zlotys ($15.6 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The result came in below analysts’ expectations, who expected a 5 percent fall in the bottom line.

The company’s second-quarter revenue rose 2 percent year-on-year, but higher costs of sales and overhead depressed the net profit.

Eurocash’s performance has been affected by the cancellation of a major supply contract with Emperia, the owner of a large supermarket chain.

$1 = 3.1665 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.