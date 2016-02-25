FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Eurocash Q4 profit jumps 35 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Eurocash Q4 profit jumps 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Eurocash, Poland’s largest wholesale chain, on Thursday posted a 35 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher margins at its Tradis unit.

The group posted a net profit of 97 million zlotys ($24.5 million), while sales rose over 13 percent to 5.04 billion zlotys, Eurocash said in a statement.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 105 million zlotys in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 3.9603 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)

