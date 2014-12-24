FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment announces 8.8 mln euro investment in two non-performing loan portfolios
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 24, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment announces 8.8 mln euro investment in two non-performing loan portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces a 8.8 million euro investment in two non-performing loan portfolios

* Portfolios include a pool from one of Italy’s “top 5” banks and next investment in a series of anticipated transactions with an Italian banking group

* Two portfolios have combined gross book value of about 1.2 billion euros

* Both portfolios are expected to close before Dec. 31

* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in these portfolios

* Italfondiario will be servicer of loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.