Nov 13 (Reuters) - Eurocent SA :

* Buys 25,900 shares of Ida Partners sp. z o.o. for a portfolio of 3,907 liabilities valued at 2.6 million zlotys

* Following the purchase of shares the company holds 95.40 percent stake in Ida Partners sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)