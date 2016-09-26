FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia-focused Eurochem plans Eurobonds to refinance debt - sources
September 26, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Russia-focused Eurochem plans Eurobonds to refinance debt - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem is planning to issue Eurobonds in dollars with a maturity of three and a half years to refinance its debt, two financial market sources told Reuters.

The roadshow for the new issue will start on Sept. 28 and will take place in Europe and the United States, the sources said.

Earlier on Monday Eurochem said it was offering to buy back all $750 million of its outstanding Eurobonds maturing in December 2017. The offer will expire on Oct. 4.

Switzerland-based Eurochem, owned by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, has assets in Russia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and Belgium. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
