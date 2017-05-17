New EuroChem potash mines to produce 1.1 mln T 2018 -CFO

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Privately held fertilizer producer EuroChem Group plans to produce 1.1 million tonnes of potash in 2018 from its two new Russian mines, with output capacity ramping up to 8.3 million tonnes annually by 2024 or 2025, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

EuroChem also intends to convert up to 200,000 tonnes of that potash to sulphate of potash (SOP), a premium product, in 2019, and to 500,000 tonnes of SOP in 2020 or 2021, CFO Andrey Ilyin told Reuters. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York, editing by G Crosse)