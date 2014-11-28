BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties announces take-up of stock dividend

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Eurocommercial Properties NV announces take-up of stock dividend

* For FY ended June 30, holders of depositary receipts representing 25.7 percent of issued share capital have opted to take up 565,604 depositary receipts

* Issue price was 36.86 euros per depositary receipt from company’s share premium reserve, instead of cash dividend of 1.94 euros per depositary receipt

* As a result, the company’s shareholders’ equity will increase by 20.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)