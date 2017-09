Aug 29 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties Nv :

* FY net property income Eur 147 million versus Eur 144.4 million last year

* FY profit after tax Eur 99.8 million versus Eur 123.3 million last year

* Says overall rental growth will continue to be 'quite modest' for next year Source text: here Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)