Dec 12 (Reuters) - Euroconsultants SA :

* Says its CEO Kokorotsikos Paris sells 4.585 percent of the Company, equalling 365,000 shares

* Says CEO has now 14.94 percent of the total shares, co-owner with his wife, son and daughter

Source text: bit.ly/1vIAuvc

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)