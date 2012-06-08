FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurocourtage costs Allianz about 100 mln eur-source
June 8, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Eurocourtage costs Allianz about 100 mln eur-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz will pay around 100 million euros ($125 million) for the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Allianz, which announced the deal earlier on Friday without giving financial details, declined to comment.

It said the unit it would buy had premium revenues of about 800 million euros and total assets of 1.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Harro ten Wolde)

