FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says no decisions yet on Greek participation in Turkish Stream
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says no decisions yet on Greek participation in Turkish Stream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he and Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had discussed Greece’s possible participation in the Turkish Stream pipeline project, but any decisions would depend on technical details.

He said the project could earn Greece “millions of euros” every year and that Athens’ Western creditors would also benefit should the Greek economy improve as a result of closer economic cooperation between the European Union member state and Russia. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Alexander Winning, Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.