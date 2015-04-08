Putin says no decisions yet on Greek participation in Turkish Stream

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he and Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had discussed Greece’s possible participation in the Turkish Stream pipeline project, but any decisions would depend on technical details.

He said the project could earn Greece “millions of euros” every year and that Athens’ Western creditors would also benefit should the Greek economy improve as a result of closer economic cooperation between the European Union member state and Russia. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Alexander Winning, Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)