Putin says Greece has not asked for financial aid
April 8, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says Greece has not asked for financial aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has not asked him for any economic aid during their talks in Moscow, but Russia could provide credit for some large joint projects with Greece in future.

Putin said Greece would pay back any such loans from profits made on any such future projects. He did not give more details but said he had discussed the idea with Tsipras in detail.

Putin also said Russia would be interested in taking part in privatisation tenders if Greece runs any and hoped Russian companies would not be disadvantaged compared with other possible buyers.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Alexander Winning, Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush

