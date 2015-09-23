FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most big euro zone banks have capital way above requirement - ECB
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Most big euro zone banks have capital way above requirement - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Most euro zone banks directly supervised by the European Central Bank have capital levels way above regulatory requirements, ECB president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

The ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism took over the supervision of large euro zone banks late last year.

“Most banks have already capital levels that are way above what is required by the SSM,” Draghi told the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. “The threat that this may undermine the recovery is not grounded.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.