Doughty Hanson to sell stake in Eurofiber for $983 mln
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Doughty Hanson to sell stake in Eurofiber for $983 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Doughty Hanson & Co said it had agreed to sell its entire stake in Eurofiber, the owner of Netherlands largest independent fiber optic network, to Antin Infrastructure Partners for 875 million euros ($982.98 million).

Doughty Hanson acquired Eurofiber in 2012 from Dutch investment company Reggeborgh, which continued to hold a minority stake in Eurofiber.

Reggeborgh will also sell its stake in Eurofiber to Antin.

Doughty Hanson said the sale would yield a multiple of 2.5 times for its investors and a gross internal rate of return of 35 percent.

The buyout firm had said in April it would try to “maximise the value” of its remaining companies instead of raising capital for its sixth fund.

The sale of the Eurofiber stake is expected to close in late May or early June. ($1 = 0.89 euros) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
