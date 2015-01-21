BRIEF-Eurofins places 500 mln euro bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :

* Eurofins places 500 million euro ($579 million) new euro bond

* Bonds have a seven-year maturity (due Jan. 27 2022) and will bear an annual coupon of 2.25 pct

* Issue was more than three times over-subscribed

* Intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes

* Part of proceeds is planned for balance sheet optimization to lengthen average maturity of its debt whilst reducing its average cost of capital

* Proceeds will be used in mid-term development plan with objective to achieve revenues of 2 billion euros by 2017