Lagarde wants IMF to give to Cyprus bailout, can't say how much

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - A rescue plan agreed for Cyprus is financially sound and allows the International Monetary Fund to make a contribution, but it is too early to say how much it will give, the Washington-based lender said on Saturday.

“We believe the proposal is sustainable for the Cyprus economy, it is fully financed... The IMF is considering proposing a contribution to the financing of this package,” the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

“The exact amount is not yet specified. It will take some time,” she told a news conference.