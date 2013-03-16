FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Lagarde wants IMF to give to Cyprus bailout, can't say how much
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Lagarde wants IMF to give to Cyprus bailout, can't say how much

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - A rescue plan agreed for Cyprus is financially sound and allows the International Monetary Fund to make a contribution, but it is too early to say how much it will give, the Washington-based lender said on Saturday.

“We believe the proposal is sustainable for the Cyprus economy, it is fully financed... The IMF is considering proposing a contribution to the financing of this package,” the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

“The exact amount is not yet specified. It will take some time,” she told a news conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.