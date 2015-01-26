FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi appeals for euro zone reforms to give QE lasting impact-sources
January 26, 2015

Draghi appeals for euro zone reforms to give QE lasting impact-sources

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi appealed on Monday to euro zone finance ministers to accelerate structural reforms to allow the ECB’s asset purchases programme to have a lasting positive impact on economic growth, Eurosystem officials said.

Finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro are meeting in Brussels for a debate on policy. Draghi is traditionally invited to these monthly meetings, where he updates the ministers on the latest monetary policy moves.

“Without these reforms and their swift implementation, the ECB’s asset purchases will not have a lasting impact on growth,” Draghi told the ministers, according to the officials. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

