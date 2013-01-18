FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland backs Dutch finance minister for Eurogroup chair
January 18, 2013 / 8:44 AM / 5 years ago

Finland backs Dutch finance minister for Eurogroup chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Finland supports Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s bid for the chairmanship of the group of euro zone finance ministers, according to a government document made available to reporters on Friday.

“Finland can support his appointment as the Eurogroup’s new chair,” the Finnish government document said.

The Eurogroup has played a key role in handling the zone’s sovereign debt crisis. Dijsselbloem formally put himself forward for the role on Thursday. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

