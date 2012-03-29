Euro zone to back higher combined bailout fund capacity -draft

BRUSSELS, March 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are prepared to increase the combined lending ceiling of their two bailout funds on Friday and further accelerate the payment of capital for the permanent facility to allow it to reach capacity sooner, a draft statement from the Eurogroup showed.

The statement, to be issued by the 17 euro zone finance ministers on Friday, will also say that if any new bailouts are necessary for euro zone countries after the permanent ESM fund goes on-line in July, they will be handled by the ESM not by the temporary EFSF fund, which expires in July 2013.

“The ESM will be the main instrument to finance new programmes as from July 2012,” said the draft statement, obtained by Reuters. “The EFSF will, as a rule, only remain active in financing programmes that have started before that date.”

“Until mid-2013, it may engage in new programmes in exceptional circumstances following a unanimous decision of euro area deads of state or government notably in case the ESM capacity would prove insufficient,” it said.

“The current overall ceiling for ESM/EFSF lending will be raised such that the ESM and the EFSF will be able to operate, if needed, as described above, at their full capacity for the period during which the EFSF remains available, i.e. until mid-2013,” the draft said.

“As of mid-2013, the maximum lending volume of ESM will be EUR 500 billion. In the absence of new EFSF programme, the combined lending ceiling of the ESM and the EFSF will thus be set at EUR 700 billion for the period after mid-2013,” it said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)