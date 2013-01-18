FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble backs Dutch minister to head Eurogroup
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 5 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble backs Dutch minister to head Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is an enthusiastic supporter of Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s bid for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Schaeuble’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Our minister has backed the Dutch candidate very positively since the start of the year. We’re confident a joint decision will be reached on Monday,” said spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.

Ministers are expect to decide on Monday who will replace outgoing chairman Jean-Claude Juncker. Kothe said she did not know of any candidates other than frontrunner Dijsselbloem.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.