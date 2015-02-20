FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: there is some optimism after initial talks on Greece
February 20, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: there is some optimism after initial talks on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - There is reason for some optimism on finding a solution for continued euro zone financing for Greece in exchange for reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after a round of initial talks.

Dijsselbloem held preparatory meetings with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde ahead of a meeting of all euro zone ministers.

“It is quite complicated. I am talking to the main players trying to find a solution. It will take some time, but there is still reason for some optimism, but it is still very difficult,” Dijsselbloem said in a short statement to reporters.

“I hope to tell you the outcome in a couple of hours time,” he said before returning to the ministerial meeting. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Barbara Lewis)

