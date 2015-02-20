FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Dombrovskis says Greece has eroded trust, which needs to be rebuilt
February 20, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis says Greece has eroded trust, which needs to be rebuilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece must rebuild trust with euro zone countries to clinch a deal with other countries on further financing in exchange for reforms, the European Commission’s Vice President for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

Euro zone officials have said that Greece’s stance has undermined their confidence in whether the nation’s new left-wing government can be trusted to deliver what it agreed to in talks with the other countries sharing the euro.

“Unfortunately the changing rhetoric of the Greek authorities have created a certain erosion of trust, so we must build this once again at this Eurogroup meeting and we are hopeful a solution can be found based on the current programme,” Dombrovskis said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee, writing by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Julia Fioretti)

