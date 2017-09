BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Friday at 1400 GMT in Brussels to discuss Greece’s request for a six month extension of its bailout programme, the chairman of the ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

“Eurogroup Friday in Brussels as of 15.00 (CET),” Dijsselbloem said in a message on Twitter. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)