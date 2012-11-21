FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone ministers make progress on Greek debt deal, to continue Nov 26
November 21, 2012

Euro zone ministers make progress on Greek debt deal, to continue Nov 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers made progress on a package of measures to reduce Greek public debt but had to break up to allow for more technical work and will continue discussion on Nov 26, the chairman of the ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said.

“The Eurogroup has had an extensive discussion and made progress in identifying a consistent package of credible initiatives aimed at making a further substantial contribution to the sustainability of Greek government debt,” Juncker said in a statement after almost 12 straight hours of talks.

“The Eurogroup interrupted its meeting to allow for further technical work on some elements of this package. The Eurogroup will reconvene on Monday, the 26th of November,” the statement said.

