"Disaster" if Greece won't request bailout extension -Malta

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - If Greece does not request a bailout extension it will face “disaster”, Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said after an inconclusive Eurogroup meeting on Monday.

“That would be it; it would be a disaster,” he told reporters. “Greece has to adjust, to realise the seriousness of the situation ... It all depends on the realisation by Greece of the real seriousness of the situation because time is running out.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr)