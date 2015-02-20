FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble stresses need for trust in Greek bailout talks
February 20, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble stresses need for trust in Greek bailout talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Discussions with Greece on a six-month extension to its international bailout are about European countries being able to trust each other, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on arrival for talks on the bailout extension.

Euro zone officials have said that Greece’s stance has undermined their confidence in whether the nation’s new left-wing government can be trusted to deliver what it agreed to in talks with the other countries sharing the euro.

“This is about being able to trust each other and that we can reinforce the trust in the future of this European unification project of people in all European countries. That’s the actual task and that’s what we are working on with all our might,” Schaeuble told reporters before the meeting. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Barbara Lewis)

