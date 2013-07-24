FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to get 2.5 bln euros if final condition met -Eurogroup head
July 24, 2013 / 2:47 PM / in 4 years

Greece to get 2.5 bln euros if final condition met -Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Greece has one more condition to meet to get the next 2.5 billion euro sub-tranche of bailout money from the temporary euro zone bailout fund EFSF on July 29, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday.

“Greece has satisfactorily implemented the prior actions required for the release of the next disbursement under the financial assistance programme, except for one action whose adoption by the Greek Parliament needs to be completed by Thursday, 25 July,” Dijsselbloem said in the statement.

“Subject to confirmation of compliance with the last outstanding prior action, national procedures may thereafter be finalised and are expected to be completed by 29 July,” the statement said.

“Once this process has been satisfactorily concluded, the EFSF will be authorised to release the first sub-tranche of the next instalment, amounting to 2.5 billion euros,” it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)

