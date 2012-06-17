FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro zone to help Greece transform, reforms best way to tackle challenges
June 17, 2012 / 8:27 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro zone to help Greece transform, reforms best way to tackle challenges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers said in a statement on Sunday they would help Greece transform its economy and that continued fiscal and structural reforms were the best way for Athens to cope with its economic challenges.

“The Eurogroup acknowledges the considerable efforts already made by the Greek citizens and is convinced that continued fiscal and structural reforms are Greece’s best guarantee to overcome the current economic and social challenges and for a more prosperous future of Greece in the euro area,” the statement said.

“The Eurogroup reiterates its commitment to assist Greece in its adjustment effort in order to address the many challenges the economy is facing,” said the statement issued after provisional results of Greek elections showed the pro-reform New Democracy won the ballot.

The statement said representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the so-called Troika -- would return to Athens to discuss EU/IMF emergency loans and reforms as soon as there was a Greek government in place.

