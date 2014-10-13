FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany supports Dijsselbloem's growth deal for euro zone
October 13, 2014

Germany supports Dijsselbloem's growth deal for euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany supports a proposal of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers to reward governments that implement structural reforms with cheap EU funds for investment and more leeway on budget consolidation, finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers told Reuters in an interview on Friday he wanted a new Growth Deal for Europe which would link investment, structural reforms and budget consolidation.

“This morning I sent a text message to Mr. Dijsselbloem to tell him that I agree with his interview, as far as it concerns Germany, completely,” Schaeuble told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone ministers in Luxembourg.

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Jan Strupczewski

