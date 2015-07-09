FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem still seeking re-election
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem still seeking re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem has no plans to withdraw his re-election bid, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands’ finance minister, is seeking another 2.5 year term in a race against Spaniard Luis de Guindos.

As Eurogroup head, Dijsselbloem has represented European creditors in negotiations with Greece over its bailout packages. A new president is due to be elected on Monday as Dijsselbloem’s term expires on July 21.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.