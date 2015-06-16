Dijsselbloem promises closer EMU integration if re-appointed

AMSTERDAM, June 16 (Reuters) - The current chair of the council of eurozone finance ministers said on Tuesday that he would push for eurozone-wide social and fiscal reforms designed to promote the smooth functioning of the currency union if he is re-elected to the post.

In his letter requesting that he be reappointed to serve another two-and-a-half years as Eurogroup chair, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said issues including labour market flexibility, pension reforms and social security modernization needed to be on the eurozone’s agenda.